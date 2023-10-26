Morocco: Moroccan Rower Majdouline El Allaoui Bound for 2024 Paris Olympics

25 October 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Tunis — Moroccan rower Majdouline El Allaoui secured her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, following the rowing qualification tournament held at the Tunis Lake's watercourse.

Her qualification comes after she clinched the top spot in the Skiff Women's Senior category during the finals of Category B. Majdouline El Allaoui will be the sole representative of Moroccan rowing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thanks to Majdouline El Allaoui's achievement, Moroccan rowing will make its second Olympic appearance in Paris in 2024, following their debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 15th African Senior, U23, and Junior Championships, along with the Olympic and Paralympic qualification tournaments for the 2024 Paris Games, which have been taking place since October 23, will conclude this Wednesday in the Tunisian capital.

