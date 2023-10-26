Tunisia: 'Tunisia in Sepia,' Temporary Photographic Exhibition At Spanish National Archaeological Museum

Tunis/Tunisia — Photographs presented as a gift in 1892 by the Bey of Tunis to the Spanish National Archaeological Museum are now on display in Madrid from October 10, 2023, to January 14, 2024, in a temporary exhibition entitled "Tunisia in Sepia." These photographs are exhibited alongside a selection of museum collections, documentary materials, and bibliographic resources preserved at the Spanish National Archaeological Museum, as reported on the museum's website. Some of these items originate from Tunisia, while others were discovered in Spain but share cultural, historical, and chronological ties.

These photographs are part of the Spanish National Archaeological Museum's collection, which showcases approximately one hundred photographs in synergy with pieces from its own collection, shedding light on the history and archaeology of Tunisia in the latter half of the 19th century.

The exhibition offers a captivating journey through Tunisia's historical and archaeological heritage, featuring images of the most iconic monuments, such as El Djem amphitheatre, as well as lesser-known ones like the Numidian and Roman mausoleums.

The exhibition is complemented by a supplementary programme of activities, including contests and oral storytelling on Tunisian history, lectures, and workshops on mosaic and artistic Arabic calligraphy.