Tunisia: 'Tunisia in Sepia,' Temporary Photographic Exhibition At Spanish National Archaeological Museum

24 October 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Photographs presented as a gift in 1892 by the Bey of Tunis to the Spanish National Archaeological Museum are now on display in Madrid from October 10, 2023, to January 14, 2024, in a temporary exhibition entitled "Tunisia in Sepia." These photographs are exhibited alongside a selection of museum collections, documentary materials, and bibliographic resources preserved at the Spanish National Archaeological Museum, as reported on the museum's website. Some of these items originate from Tunisia, while others were discovered in Spain but share cultural, historical, and chronological ties.

These photographs are part of the Spanish National Archaeological Museum's collection, which showcases approximately one hundred photographs in synergy with pieces from its own collection, shedding light on the history and archaeology of Tunisia in the latter half of the 19th century.

The exhibition offers a captivating journey through Tunisia's historical and archaeological heritage, featuring images of the most iconic monuments, such as El Djem amphitheatre, as well as lesser-known ones like the Numidian and Roman mausoleums.

The exhibition is complemented by a supplementary programme of activities, including contests and oral storytelling on Tunisian history, lectures, and workshops on mosaic and artistic Arabic calligraphy.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.