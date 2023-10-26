Tunisia, EBRD Sign MoU to Reduce Carbon Emissions From Electricity Production

Tunis/Tunisia — A memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday between the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

It concerns Tunisia's objectives to reduce carbon emissions in the electricity production sector and the energy transition, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Industry.

The MoU aims to streamline Tunisia's integration into European electricity markets through technical assistance to the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG) and the development of the national electricity grid within the framework of the Tunisia-Italy Electrical Interconnection Project (ELMED).

On this occasion, EBRD's Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEMED), Heike Harmgart, reaffirmed the EBRD Group's commitment to continue supporting Tunisia in various areas, including renewable energy power generation projects, energy transition programmes and electricity transmission.