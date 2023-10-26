Tunisia: World Rowing African Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta - Tunisia Bags 11 Medals

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia on Tuesday bagged 11 medals (4 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) during the 2023 World Rowing African Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta & 15th African Rowing Championships, held on October 23-26 in Tunis.

Tunisian athlete Maher Rahmani qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games atfer winning the gold in the 2000m single competition, clocking 10:22.68. As such, he became the 1st Tunisian para athelte to qualify for the olympic games in this category.

The remaining gold medals were snatched by Fedi Ben Hammouda in the U23 singles, Khadija Krimi in lightweight, Hela Belhaj in the juniors..

The silver medals went to duo Mohamed Islam Bouglia and Hedir Ben Ghrib, duo Sarra Zammeli-Imen Mbarki in women's doubles, Imen Mbarki in the U23 singles and duo Amina Zoghlami-Sahar Moumni in the U23 lightweight.

The bronze medals went to duo Mohamed Amine Horchi-Mohamed Yosri Hedhli in juniors' doubles, duo Mohamed Rayène Hafsa-Heni Sbaitia in seniors' doubles and Ghaith Kadri in seniors singles lighweight.

Egypt topped the medal count with 11 medals (5 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze), followed by Tunisia 11 medals (4 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) and Algeria 8 medals (3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze).

Twenty countries are partaking in these championshiops, namely host Tunisia, Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Tunisia is represented in these championships by 22 athletes. They are: Ahmed Talbi, Mohamed Amine Harchi, Mohamed Yosri Hedhli, Mohamed Krimi, Fédi Ben Hammouda, Héni Sbaitia, Ghayth Kadri, Mohamed Khalil Mansouri, Mohamed Ettaieb, Mohamed Rayane Hafsa, Maher Rahmani, Mohamed Islem Bouglia, Héla Belhaj Mohamed, Yosr Hedhli, Sarra Zammali, Amina Zammali, Sahar Moumni, Imène Mbarki, Khedija Krimi, Selma Dhaouadi, Lobna Jardi and Hadir Ben Ghrib.