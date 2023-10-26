Kenya: NEMA, KEPSA Join Forces to Combat Plastic Pollution

Nairobi — Sustainable Inclusive Business Kenya (SIB-K), a wing of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), has partnered with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to combat plastic pollution.

Through a private sector sensitization workshop, the project is supported by USAID as well as Prosper Africa and seeks to advance environmental responsibility, sustainable business practices, and inclusive business.

The partners say the workshop will focus on scaling up awareness as well as fostering dialogue between businesses and NEMA.

It will also delve into the EPR implementation, which encompasses data collection and environmental cleanup.

EPR is a global concept that mandates that producers and manufacturers manage the entire lifecycle of their products, including disposal, thus adhering to the polluter-pays principle.

"Through shared environmental responsibility, we can reduce waste and minimize its impact," NEMA Director of Environmental Implementation Ayub Macharia said.

According to NEMA, Kenya currently recycles only 8-10 percent of its plastic waste, making plastic pollution a pressing concern.

Successful EPR implementation, NEMA says, will aid in reducing environmental degradation as well as accelerating progress toward a 40 percent recycling rate for plastic packaging by 2030, as outlined by the Kenya Plastics Pact.

"This partnership with KEPSA aligns with the growing global consensus that businesses can positively impact the environment and the country's long-term prosperity," said USAID Environment and Natural Resources Officer Anna Ghnouly.

"A collaborative approach that involves the public and private sectors is essential in realizing Kenya's vision for a greener and more sustainable future. USAID will remain committed to supporting Kenya in this transformative journey," she added.

The workshop brought together over 100 private sector leaders, industry experts, formal and informal waste sector representatives, government officials, and development partners.