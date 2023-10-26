Uganda: New Water Project Excites Kamuli Residents

Residents of Nawanende Parish, Bugulumbya Sub- County in Kamuli District are excited following the commissioning of a $ 163,000 new pipe water supply system by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday,Jane Sembuche Mselle, the Country Director for Water Aid Uganda said the new water system is designed to serve over 50 villages and is projected to serve until 2043 with a design horizon of 20 years.

He said that the water project will go a long way to improve on health and sanitation standards of the community.

Charlse Maxwell Mugude, the Kamuli LC5 chairman said that they have been struggling to construct water sources due to the inadequate funds allocated to the water sector.

Robert Kalulu, the director, Yana community school said he was excited for the new project noting that it will save them from trekking long distances in search of water and reduce disease outbreaks in the area.

The frirst deputy prime minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga applauded the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for its significant investment to improve the lives of people in the Kamuli district.

She expressed appreciation to the m for making the health and well-being of children and families in the area a high priority.

Kadaga also asked the community to be vigilant and make sure that there is no vandalization of the solar panels.