Rwanda: Eastern Province Governor Gasana Arrested

The Governor of Eastern Province, Commissioner General of Police (rtd) Emmanuel Gasana has been arrested over abusing the authority granted to him by the law.

The arrest took place few hours after the former police boss was suspended from his duties by the Prime Minister.

Gasana's arrest, according to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), was the result of an investigation into suspected crimimal activities he allegedly committed during his term as the Eastern Province Governor, allegedly for personal gain.

RIB has also stated that the investigation is still ongoing, and that they will announce further information depending on findings of their investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, October 25, his suspension as a governor was communicated through a statement by the Office of the Prime Minister. He was suspended due to matters under investigation.

Gasana has been governor of Eastern Province for about two and a half years, having been appointed by President Paul Kagame on March 15, 2021.

Prior to that, he served as the governor of Southern Province.

He has also previously worked as the Commissioner General of Rwanda National Police (RNP) and subsequently Inspector General of Police between 2009 to 2018.

Before transitioning to RNP, he was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

He was promoted to Brigadier General in the RDF and served as acting Chief of Logistics for the army.

