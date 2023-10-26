Africa: AFCON 2023 Official Match Ball Unveiled

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday unveiled the official match ball for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The official match ball, POKOU, is named after Ivorian legendary forward, Laurent Pokou, a doyen of African football whose five goals in the 6-1 victory over Ethiopia at the 1970 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations remains a record during the final competition.

Following the long-term agreement between CAF and Puma announced on the eve of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final draw in Abidjan, the ball official unveiling is yet another milestone in the countdown to the kick-off of the competition.

The official ball, POKOU, features the three main colours of the Cote d'Ivoire flag; white, orange and green, whilst incorporating the latest technology that will revolutionise the game on the continent and beyond.

Nicknamed L'homme d'Asmara, Pokou is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history in Ivorian football.

The gesture is also in recognition of his contribution to football in the West African country, where the authorities have further honoured his memory by christened one of the match venues for the 2023 AFCON in San Pedro, Laurent Pokou Stadium, after him.

Pokou, who passed away on November 13, 2016 at age 69-years, made his debut against Ghana in a friendly in 1967, going on to become top scorer in the 1968 and 1970 Africa Cup of Nations.

His 14 goals in the Africa Cup of Nations was for a long time a tournament record till 2008, when Samuel Eto'o of Cameroon eclipsed that feat.

The 2023 AFCON will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in the cities of Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro and Korhogo