Ethiopia Has Never Invaded Any Country, Will Never, Says Prime Minister Abiy

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has never invaded any country and it will never do in the future, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 116th National Army Day at Meskel Square today, Prime Minister Abiy said that the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has been tirelessly working in safeguarding the peace and ensuring the prosperity of the country.

The action of ENDF practically befits its name; that is defending the sovereignty of the country, not launching attack on others, he said.

By showing its determination for peace and development in all its deployment in Africa, the ENDF has become the emblem of peace, Abiy pointed out.

The premier also said that through selfless sacrifice, the ENDF has sustained a peaceful Ethiopia.

He added that Ethiopia had never been defeated by any force and it will never.

Even when regimes change occurred in Ethiopia, the ENDF remained firm in protecting global peace by paying priceless sacrifice from the Korean Peninsula to Somalia, he added.

The ENDF as always will continue to be a global peacekeeping force with high conviction, the premier noted.

The reforms undertaken over the past couple of years have exponentially strengthened ENDF's executing capability in various ways, Abiy said.

Following Ethiopia's need for dialogue on some issues, rumors of invasion threat is being heard, Abiy said, and underscored that there will never be anything that Ethiopia wants to achieve its aspirations through force and invasion.

He stressed that Ethiopia will pursue to ensure mutual benefits and prosperity through peaceful means and won't pull trigger on anyone.