Sudan: Anti-War Activists Convoke Conference in Wake of Intra-Sudanese Ethiopia Talks

Addis Ababa — The Civil Front to Stop the War in Sudan concluded its preparatory meeting this morning, reaching a preliminary agreement to hold the founding conference for the Civil Front in three weeks.

A preliminary meeting to establish a broad civil anti-war coalition in Sudan concluded in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, this morning. The African Union announced at the end of August that it will organise a preparatory meeting for a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

As reported by Radio Dabanga on August 23, the aim of the preliminary meeting was to discuss the extent of representation in the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and the parties to be invited, the agenda, the structure of the dialogue, the place and date, its funding, and the role of the international community.

Kamal Boulad, a leading member of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party and the mainstream Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), said that the founding conference will begin "immediately" after the formation of the preparatory committee. "This will lead to a real conference with representation for all of Sudan, aimed at stopping the war, resuming the transition, and establishing the peaceful transfer of power.".

Boulad praised the participation of national figures such as former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Sudanese Ambassador to the United States Noureddine Satti, among others, noting that their involvement "had a positive impact."

Shehab Ibrahim, leading member within the Sudanese National Alliance party, told Radio Dabanga that the preparatory meeting in Addis Ababa presented the best opportunity to discuss the issues currently facing Sudan. "The meeting faced great challenges and differences in viewpoints but successfully reached clear and agreed-upon recommendations on all issues", he expressed.

According to Ibrahim, the third day of the conference discussed papers related to the economic and humanitarian situation, including displaced persons and refugees. "The political paper also covered matters related to the security and military sectors, justice and peace, as well as the establishment of peace institutions, strengthening the social fabric, and reconstruction efforts." He added that "important recommendations" will be submitted to the conference.

The preparatory committee holds the mandate to invite all civil and political bodies, resistance committees, and forces that did not participate in the meeting. Its purpose is to prepare for a founding conference that brings together the largest number of Sudanese citizens to address all pertinent issues.

Following the conclusion of the preliminary meeting, El Gedaref Municipal Coordinating Resistance Committees announced it revoked its signature on the Revolutionary Charter and expressed it is "considering the invitation to join the Civil Front to Stop the War."