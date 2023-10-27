South Africa: Tyla Dazzles the Tonight Show!

27 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

South African starlet Tyla has taken American TV by storm, making her dazzling debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York.

The talented musician rocked the stage with her hit single "Water". With her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, she's officially added a major US TV performance to her impressive portfolio.

Announcing the big news on Instagram, she playfully told her fans, "See you there, Tygers!"

Tyla isn't just making waves on TV; she's also been rewriting history.

With "Water," she became the youngest South African artist to grace the US Billboard Hot 100, marking the first time in 55 years, since Hugh Masekela's "Grazing in the Grass" in 1968, that a solo song from a South African has achieved such a feat.

Earlier this month, Tyla had her very first official TV interview and performance on the Swedish talk show Bianca, where she confidently stated, "Initially, I knew the song was a hit. I loved the song from the beginning."

She also shared her excitement about receiving love from major artists who messaged her their congratulations for "Water."

In a heart-to-heart with Apple Music's The Dotty Show, Tyla expressed her eagerness to share more of her musical world.

"I'm ready to show everyone, for real. 'Water' is killing it, and I just want people to have more music that's my sound and vibe so they can get to know me as an artist. I don't want to just be a song. I'm very excited."

