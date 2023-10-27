Kenya: President Ruto to Cut Travel Budget By Sh500 Million to Fund Special Needs Education Sector

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that the government will cut travel allowances Sh500 million to raise funds for the special education sector.

Speaking during the flagging off of motor vehicles across the country to be used by Education officials, the head of stated indicated that the amount will aid in constructing a facility to manufacture devices to support children with special needs.

The President emphasised that the government will use available resources, the human capital, and the raw materials in Kenya to produce the devices instead of importing them.

"I must admit that we are still importing basic devices to be used by children with special needs, yet we can use our available resources to get more of these devices," he said.

"I am going to adjust my budget including the travel allowances so that I can find 500Million shillings to give in to start the manufacture of local devices that can assist in the learning of children with special needs."

President Ruto noted that the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) owns a secured plot of land in Mavoko that will be used to build a facility for producing educational materials for children with disabilities.

He pledged that he would not permit anyone to trespass on the allocated land because doing so would severely hinder attempts to promote education for children with special needs.

"They tell me they have a piece of land in Mavoko and I will make sure that that land is secured. I'm told that there are some people hanging around there, I will deal with them. I will send the NYS next week to secure the land," he said.

The head of state added that the vehicles education sectors has provided will enhance the mobility, effectiveness and efficiency of the education officers.

"With examinations beginning next week, these vehicles will improve the monitoring and distribution of examination papers across the country. The examination period tests the entire education system and is one of the ways to ensure the system holds," he said.