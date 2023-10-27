Kenya: Over 90 Hernia Patients to Benefit From KNH Medical Surgery Camp

Nairobi — More than 90 patients suffering from Hernia and Undescended Testis will benefit from the second Bi annual Hernia and Undescended Testis medical surgery camp at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Nairobi.

Francisca Syovata, Paediatric Surgeon at KNH has revealed that the 5 days medical camp that started on Monday and expected to end on Friday will greatly help patients who cannot afford this life changing procedure as their treatment costs will be covered by the National Hospital and Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Syovata has stated that there was urgent need to conduct a second Hernia and Undescended Testis medical camp at the health facility due to increased numbers of patients suffering from the two conditions.

According to her, Hernia is a condition where an organ or a piece of tissue pushes out of its normally contained space or cavity and protrudes in the abdomen, high thighs and the groin areas can cause more dangerous long term health complications if the condition is not treated.

Hernia causes pain and discomforts especially when the patient is standing or lifting heavy items.

"Since we started this second Bi annual Hernia and Undescended Testis medical surgery camp here at KNH we have been treating patients suffering from Inguinal and Umbilical Hernia as well as surgical correction of paediatric undescended testis," she stated emphasizing the need for treatment to be done at an early stage.

"The umbilical hernia which occurs at the umbilicus is usually a defect of the abdominal wall. It is most common when a baby is crying or in distress. You might see something bulging at the umbilicus which is cut off at birth and supposed to close by itself," Dr Syovata explained.

"The Inguinal Hernia happens at the groin. In males when the testis are coming down they follow a specific path to the scrotum .The path they follow is supposed to close naturally but if it does not close there is an opening that is left causing defect where intestines can pass through," she added.

She further stated that Hernia defects can block the pathway into the intestines which can cause a patient to do emergency operation.

"The patient can vomit or fail to go to the toilet if the hernia defects are not treated in time resulting in an emergency theater operation.Undescended Testis causes higher risk of infertility and testicular cancer."

Kenyatta National Hospital in partnership with Kenya Association of Paediatric is therefore advocating for such medical camps to reach out for more patients who require this life saving treatment procedures.

The medical camp also provides an opportunity for skills transfer and training of medical students.

The first bi-annual Hernia and Undescended Testis medical camp held in May this year benefited 70 patients suffering from the conditions.