Congo-Kinshasa/South Africa: All to Play for in Second Leg of Banyana Vs DRC Olympic Qualifier Following Stalemate

analysis

On a sweltering Thursday afternoon in Kinshasa, Banyana Banyana and the Democratic Republic of Congo drew one-all to set up an intriguing second-leg clash as both sides eye the next round of Olympic Games qualification.

The South African camp is remaining calm despite being held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, 25 October. The match was part of the African qualifiers for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Banyana Banyana - the reigning African champions - were made to sweat profusely during the second-round qualification fixture, by the boiling heat at the Martyrs Stadium and a resolute DRC team.

Action-packed

The home side took the game to the visiting South Africans from the first minute, creating the bulk of scoring chances. They found goalkeeper Kaylin Swart ready to thwart them at every turn.

That is until Grâce Mfwamba latched onto a great cross from the left-hand side, controlled with her chest, and left makeshift left-back Wendy Shongwe spinning like a top before blasting an excellent volley past Swart on the brink of halftime.

The visitors returned as a much-improved side in the second stanza. It showed when captain Thembi Kgatlana finally found the back of the net after a couple of missed opportunities and half-chances. She finished from close range following a cross from super-sub Nicole Michael in the 48th minute.

Despite some chances for both sides to break...