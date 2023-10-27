South Africa: Treasury Kicks Retirement Reforms Implementation Date Down the Road for Another Year

26 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

The new proposed two-pot system (technically three pots) is aimed at allowing retirement fund members the flexibility to access one-third of their savings before retirement while preserving the other two-thirds for retirement.

After assimilating feedback from public and industry, National Treasury - together with the South African Revenue Services (Sars) - has chosen to push the proposed implementation date of the "two-pot retirement system" one year later to 1 March 2025.

The new proposed two-pot system (technically three pots) is aimed at allowing retirement fund members the flexibility to access one-third of their savings before retirement while preserving the other two-thirds for retirement.

In the new system, members of schemes will have three "pots": vested (the savings built up before the legislation becomes effective); savings; and retirement.

Delayed implementation

Joon Chong, partner at Webber Wentzel, says retirement fund administrators are likely to welcome the delayed implementation as there were many concerns that the initial date of 1 March 2024 would provide far too little time for the industry to have the necessary systems in place, and to enable the required training of staff and members.

Michelle Acton, retirement reform executive at Old Mutual, confirmed this, saying the proposed implementation date for 1 March 2024 would not have been achievable as the legislation has not yet been finalised.

"It is, however, critical that the legislation is finalised in the next month or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.