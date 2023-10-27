South Africa: Zondo Concerned By No Sign of Public Procurement Anti-Corruption Agency 16 Months After State Capture Report

26 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

'If another group of people were to do exactly what the Guptas did to pursue State Capture, Parliament would still not be able to stop it - and that is simply because I have seen nothing that has changed,' said Judge Raymond Zondo.

It will be "a pity" if President Cyril Ramaphosa ultimately decides against establishing a public procurement anti-corruption agency which would make a dent in the country's skyrocketing corruption levels, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Thursday.

In 2022, Zondo stressed the need for a structure that would be free from political oversight and be able to "combat corruption with fresh and concentrated energy". He said the fight against corruption in public procurement ought not to be "left to a government department or be subject to ministerial control".

Speaking virtually, at the joint Public Affairs Research Institute and Council for the Advancement of the Constitution conference in Johannesburg, Zondo suggested that little progress had been made by the government 16 months after he handed in the final installment of the 5,500-page report.

He highlighted several areas of concern, including protection of whistle-blowers, establishment of a portfolio committee in the presidency, and the establishment of an independent, public procurement anti-corruption agency.

"It would be a pity if ultimately the president does not embrace this decision of a public procurement anti-corruption agency because, of all the recommendations made by the commision, in my view, that was the most important one."

He acknowledged that...

