South Africa: Ahead of Crucial Agoa Forum, Pretoria Again Treads a Fine Line With Its Stance On Israel, Palestine, Gaza

@SAgovnews / Twitter
Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel addresses the media on the state of South Africa’s readiness to host the AGOA Forum in Sandton, Johannesburg, October 26, 2023.
26 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

After engaging in energetic diplomacy with the US over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, South Africa is once again walking a tightrope, this time on the Israel-Palestine-Gaza crisis.

Pretoria is once again treading a fine line on a hot foreign policy issue, forced to navigate between its long-standing Palestine sympathies and its important Western economic ties, in a diplomatic tightrope walk that partly echoes its earlier acrobatics on Russia's war against Ukraine.

The government's initial failure to condemn Hamas for its brutal attack on Israel on 7 October -- in which it killed more than 1,400 people and took more than 200 as hostages; International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor's mysterious call with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week; her meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi last weekend; and ANC statements appearing to deny the existence of a Jewish state have caused some concerns abroad.

Next week SA hosts the annual forum of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) which it nearly lost earlier this year because of US concerns -- particularly in Congress -- that it was siding with Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Energetic diplomacy by SA saved the Agoa Forum and also very likely SA's continued participation in the US programme which gives eligible African countries duty and quota-free access to the lucrative US market for many of their exports....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.