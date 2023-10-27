Rwanda: RwandAir Expands Fleet With New Boeing 737 Aircraft

RwandAir announced that it got a Boeing 737 aircraft on October 25, as the national carrier continues to expand its air service capacity including routes.

The development brings the national airline's Boeing 737 aircraft fleet to seven.

Boeing 737 aircraft are manufactured by Boeing - an American plane firm.

Welcome to the #RwandAir's #B737 family! Today, we took delivery of our 7th Boeing 737 aircraft as we continue to enhance our fleet. #FlyTheDreamOfAfrica #FlySafeWithUs pic.twitter.com/cwBzJDOVet-- RwandAir (@FlyRwandAir) October 25, 2023

"The new addition to our fleet will allow us to further expand our regional operations and offer customers unrivaled connectivity and quick transfers through Kigali," RwandAir said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, RwandAir has other aircraft namely two CRJ900NG, two Bombardier Q-400NG all in dual-class configuration, and two new triple-class Airbus A330, according to data from the airline.

RwandAir destinations

The airline flies to more than 20 cities in Western, Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

In Africa, RwandAir destinations are Abuja, Accra, Bangui, Brazzaville, Bujumbura, Cape Town, Cotonou, Dar es Salaam, Douala, Entebbe, Harare, Johannesburg, Kilimanjaro, Lagos, Libreville, Lusaka, Nairobi.

Its destinations in Europe are Brussels, London, and Paris; while in Asia, it flies to Dubai, Guangzhou, and Mumbai.