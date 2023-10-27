Rwanda: Electoral Commission Sets Date for By-Elections to Fill Vacant Local Government Positions

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has set October 28 as the date to fill vacant positions in local government leadership from Village to District levels.

NEC Executive Secretary Charles Munyaneza on Wednesday, October 26, told The New Times that 13, 165 positions whose occupants resigned or fell vacant for other reasons will be filled.

"The by-elections will be conducted on Saturday after Umuganda-community work around 12:00 pm to 14:00 pm," he said.

The positions to be filled include Cell Executive Committees and Councillors at Sector and District levels, as well as representatives of women, youth, and people with disabilities.

By-elections for Councillors and Executive Committees from Village to Sector levels shall be held in all Districts.

For District Executive Committees, the elections will be conducted only in Burera, Rulindo, Musanze, Gakenke, Rubavu, Karongi, Rutsiro, Rwamagana and Nyamasheke Districts.

The elections for Councillors will set the stage for the selection of new Mayors and Vice Mayors in the nine Districts. Munyaneza explained that the process of electing Mayors and Vice Mayors is preceded by the election of District Councillors.

The leaders to be replaced include Ildephonse Kambogo, the former mayor of Rubavu District, who resigned on May 5 during an extraordinary session of the District's Advisory Council. His departure was linked to alleged mismanagement of disaster response efforts in the area.

The by-elections will also pave the way for elections of the Mayor and Vice Mayors in Rutsiro, and Vice Mayor in Rwamagana Districts.

The Vice Mayor in Rwamagana, Jeanne d'Arc Nyirabihogo, resigned on charges related to abuse of functions in a case involving substandard house construction.

Vacant positions in Rutsiro executive committee followed the dismissal of all district councilors for failing in their responsibilities on June 28 in which mayor and vice mayors were fired.

By-elections are expected in Musanze District after Andrew Mpuhwe Rucyahana, on July 24, resigned from his duties as Vice Mayor after presiding over a sectarian gathering.

Also dismissed was the Vice Mayor of Musanze District in charge of social welfare, Axelle Kamanzi. The by-elections in Gakenke District will replace dismissed Mayor-Jean-Marie Vianney Nizeyimana and Marie-Chantal Uwanyirigira, who was the Mayor of Burera District.

Also to be replaced is Vestine Mukarutesi who was suspended on October 23 from the position of Karongi District Mayor for failure to accomplish her duties. Karongi District Council on Monday, October 23, suspended Vestine Mukarutesi from the position of Mayor citing failure to accomplish her duties.

Nyamasheke District Council on August 28 dismissed Appolonie Mukamasabo from the position of Mayor citing misconduct and failure to accomplish her duties.