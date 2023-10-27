South Africa: Springboks Chasing History!

Freddie Steward of England runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Cheslin Kolbe, left, and Damien de Allende of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France.

PICK OF THE SPORT: Either South Africa or New Zealand will become four-time World Cup champions on Saturday and you have to watch it, Dylan Bettencourt recommends.

➤ It all comes down to this!

The most important match of the four-year Rugby World Cup cycle takes place this weekend -- and it's between the two top teams in the world.

While the match is a big deal for all rugby followers, everything is at stake for the people of South Africa and New Zealand. The winning team will make rugby history by becoming the first nation to win the William Webb Ellis Cup for the fourth time.

Will the weather play a part? Will the All Blacks backline be as dominant as they have been if their forwards are struggling against the powerful Springbok pack? And most importantly, will the tough road the Boks had to take to get to the final result in match fatigue?

We'll find out on Saturday night.

➤ On Friday, the still-injured England takes on Argentina in the World Cup third-place play-off.

For some reason, it is seen as "the one match nobody wants to play". But it is still a test match played on the biggest stage of rugby in the world.

England coach Steve Borthwick has adopted the right stance by saying they will prepare as hard as they do for any other test match -- but whether he can get his players to lift their sagging shoulders remains to be seen.

While England is expected to win, don't be surprised if Los Pumas' passion and fire overwhelm the Red Rose.

The two matches will be screened live on DStv.

Argentina vs England on Friday at 9 pm.

South Africa vs New Zealand on Saturday at 9 pm.

➤ And if you've recovered from the Rugby World Cup final by Sunday, you can switch on the TV to watch the Manchester Derby.

In the game of the Premier League weekend, Manchester City take on Manchester United at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

However, the weekend kicks off on Friday night with Crystal Palace hosting Tottenham Hotspur at 9 pm.

Chelsea then kicks things off on Saturday with a fixture against Brentford at 1.30 pm, followed by Arsenal hosting Sheffield United at 4 pm.

Liverpool will take on Nottingham Forest at 4 pm on Sunday before the Manchester derby.

All the action will be live on DStv channel 203.

➤ If you're still watching Formula 1, and you must be a big fan if you are, your support will be tested as lights go out for the Mexican Grand Prix at 10 pm on Sunday.

While there is practically nothing left to play for, the battle for second and third in both championships will be on the agenda this weekend.

Catch all the action on DStv channel 215.