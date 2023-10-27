Ethiopia: Ministry to Announce Star Ratings of 20 Hotels Soon

The Ministry of Tourism said it has finalized preparations to announce star ratings of 20 hotels soon.

Ministry Tourist Service Delivery Institutions Competency Assessment and Ranking Leader Tariku Demssie told The Ethiopian Herald that some 20 hotels are selected to get star rating by fulfilling the evaluation criteria.

Over the last two years, the Ministry performed supervision, support and evaluation of over 100 hotels to give star ratings in which 64 of them were identified for evaluation and review, he said.

However, only 20 hotels are currently competent to get star rating fulfilling compulsory hotel fire safety requirements across the country, he expressed.

The remaining hotels and institutions failed to get star rating due to lack of compulsory hotel fire safety requirements, plus, poor awareness and absence of interest by owners for hotel star rating has challenged the effort, he stated.

The star rating of hotels is functional for three consecutive years through applying 12 parameters, he noted.

The new proclamation approved by House of Peoples' Representatives stipulates the upgrading and downgrading the hotels' star rating based on specific criteria of their level of service delivery, Tarkiu underscored.

The Ministry used various criterions to determine star ratings of hotels including room and suite amenities, guest services, and overall hotel condition. The standardization would help hotels to improve their amenities and services over time which pay back them to upgrade their level in star rating, he underlined.