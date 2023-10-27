The 2023 Rwanda Workers league reaches a crucial stage as with teams getting set to lock horns in the quarterfinals when the championship resumes in November.

Organised by the Rwanda Workers' Sports Association (ARPST), the league brings together teams of employees serving both private and public institutions.

The league, which kicked off in July, attracted 55 companies including newcomers like Ubumwe Grande Hotel and Rwanda Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration.

The teams are represented in both men and women categories. They compete in various sports disciplines including football, basketball and volleyball among others.

The top eight teams from the preliminary games which concluded in October will be draw for the quarterfinals which will be played in two legs. The first leg matches will be played on November 3 and the return leg on November 17.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), RwandAir, the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda (NISR), Ministry of Defence and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) are among big teams to watch in the quarterfinals.

"All big teams have qualified. Those who watch these games will definitely have a great time," ARPST president Thierry Tigos Mpamo told journalists druid the media briefing on Wednesday, October 25.

The ARPST championship, which rebranded from ASCOKI, was initiated to promote sports among workers, social affairs of employees and employers through sports while also encouraging and linking public and private partnership using sports. Besides, it also intends to promote unit and reconciliation through sports.

According to Mpamo the number of participants has been growing edition by edition, something, he says, indicating that public and private institutions are increasingly understanding the rationale behind giving employees space to do sports.

"The competition is growing because people and companies' mentality about the importance of these games has positively changed. We hope to see more companies, small and big, and the private sector keep joining," he said.

The finals of this year's championships are scheduled in December and the winners from each sports category, men and women, will book tickets to represent the country in continental labor competitions.