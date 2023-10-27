Rwanda: Gisagara Embraces Transformation as Chipseal Roads Extend to Local Communities

It was not until 2019 that Gisagara District saw its first-ever asphalt road. Now, chipseal roads are expanding into local neighborhoods and Gisagara District's business centre, marking a significant milestone in the district's development.

Chipseal is a pavement surface treatment that combines one or more layers of asphalt with one or more layers of fine aggregate.

Gisagara District has seen substantial progress in vital infrastructure, including the construction of a multipurpose hall and the Montana Hotel. The latest project aims to improve connectivity and accessibility for residents.

The district allocated approximately Rwf194.5 million during the last fiscal year to ensure the successful completion of the project. As the project continues to take shape, additional funds are poised to be injected, demonstrating the district's commitment to modernising its infrastructure.

One of Gisagara's residents, Jean Bosco Murindarugamba, highlighted the substantial returns on investment generated through taxes and duties paid by the business community.

These contributions have been channelled into diverse projects encompassing infrastructure, healthcare, water supply, sanitation, and social welfare.

Before the completion of the first asphalt road connecting Gisagara township, residents faced considerable hardships when attempting to reach neighbouring districts, such as Huye, and access other areas like the capital, Kigali.

Today, thanks to the establishment of well-maintained roads, residents are experiencing a remarkable transformation.

"The impact is why we are grateful to our President, Paul Kagame. Gisagara District is now connected to other areas of our country. We are now hosting national volleyball tournaments here, we hosted one of the Tour du Rwanda 2023 stages in cycling, and these accomplishments wouldn't have been possible without a comprehensive road network, underscoring the transformative power of tax contributions," said Murindarugamba.

Officials from Gisagara District reported several notable achievements during the last fiscal year. These included the expansion of electric lines to connect more than 3,000 households to the national grid, the construction of new homes for families in need, and the establishment of new modern markets.

Notably, many residents received valuable support to acquire cooking gas stoves, a significant boon for local businesses, as exemplified by the experience of Uwamariya Goreth, who operates a small restaurant.

Before, she used charcoal, which was often in short supply, and sometimes her children would go to school without having lunch.

"The government has saved our time. I used to spend a long time in the kitchen, and that affected my business; but now, I work faster and save time for other things at home. For example, I wake up early in the morning and make tea, fill flasks, and go to sell it. Now, it takes me only 20 minutes, whereas before, if I woke up after 8 AM, my clients who used to have breakfast from my shop would have left," she said.

She now serves breakfast promptly, which has had a positive impact on her clientele.

Jerome Rutaburingoga, the Mayor of Gisagara District, underscored key accomplishments for the 2022/2023 fiscal year. These include the construction of a maternity ward at Gakoma Hospital (with a budget of Rwf232.1 million), the expansion of the Gishubi water supply (Rwf263 million), and the development of Musha Youth Center (with an expenditure of Rwf 475 million, to date).

Among other remarkable developments was the construction of Mugombwa Market (costing Rwf 82.2 million), strategically located near the Mugombwa refugee camp, which shelters thousands of Congolese refugees. Additionally, 3,700 needy families received cows through a program that cost approximately Rwf 175.2 million.

"These achievements have positively impacted various aspects of Rwandans' lives. Initiatives like Girinka (one cow per family), youth development with an allocation of Rwf 39 million, and support for individuals with disabilities with a budget of approximately Frw 10 million have collectively improved the lives of Rwandans across different demographics," added Mayor Rutaburingoga.

The Governor of the Southern Province, Alice Kayitesi, commended the province's remarkable progress in tax revenue collection. She noted that the province exceeded its target by collecting an impressive Rwf 11.9 billion against the target of Rwf 11.6 billion.

She attributed these accomplishments to the compliant taxpayers and urged the non-compliant taxpayers and individuals to acknowledge and emulate their colleagues

"We should all aim at being recognized as the most compliant taxpayers, always giving our customers an EBM receipt because we still have a long way to go in using electronic invoicing systems for business owners. But also as clients, we have to remind the sellers, so that we close all the gaps for any possible tax evasion," she added.

To celebrate and recognise the contributions of compliant taxpayers, the Rwanda Revenue Authority launched its annual taxpayer appreciation month on October 6th, with various activities marking this event, including provincial celebrations, and awarding outstanding taxpayers.

They will culminate in the National Taxpayer Appreciation Day on November 10, with the theme "Request for EBM receipt to build Rwanda."

This initiative highlights the significance of embracing the practice of using the electronic invoicing system by both business owners and clients. This is essential for promoting transparency and accountability in tax processes.