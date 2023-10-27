Botswana: Unite in Prayer for Rain - Masisi

Kanye — 'Modimo wa rona, Modimo wa rona, bula magodimo a gago. O re itshwarele melato le ditlolo le ditshiamololo, o nese pula'.

These words echoed through Kanye's main kgotla as local ministers' fraternal chairperson Bishop Vivian Masibi and meeting attendees bowed their heads in prayer, beseeching the heavens for rain on behalf of the nation of Botswana.

At the heart of a week-long heat wave that saw Botswana swelter under extreme temperatures as well as under the cover of the extensive destruction occasioned by the veldfires that continue to ravage acres upon acres of land, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi prefaced his speech at the kgotla meeting on October 26 by calling the nation to unite in prayer for rain, in acknowledgement of its role as the basis of life for all living species.

The call for prayer was symbolic of government's desire for Temo Letlotlo, an arable agriculture programme, which President Masisi launched on the day, to succeed.

Temo Letlotlo, whose launch coincided with the start of the ploughing season replaces the Integrated Support Programme for Arable Agriculture Development (ISPAAD) and is set to transform crop farming in Botswana and ride on its ability to generate wealth, create jobs, and ensure food security.

Prior to launching the programme, President Masisi continued his bull donation drive by donating a bull each to Mr Mosimanewapula Khumo of Sesung in Kanye South constituency and Mr Sesedi Sukube of Kgomokasitwa in Kanye North.

Encouraging farmers to aim for excellence in their livestock keeping, he said Botswana had set itself noble ideals in Vision 2036 among which were high employment rates, high productivity and the attainment of a high income status for the country.

"The objective of this bull donation initiative, which I started by personally donating from my own herd, is to help bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, to encourage those with a passion for livestock farming to soldier on and to encourage citizens to produce food for the country," he said.

As the Vision 2036 champion, the President said he was duty-bound to lead by example in reminding Batswana of the need to cling on to their cherished value of showing love by supporting each other.

He thus urged the beneficiaries of the bull donation initiative across the country to become champions in their own right by allowing other farmers to also benefit from their bulls.

According to his profile shared during the kgotla meeting, Mr Khumo who was gifted with a Simmental bull, started livestock farming in 2016 after leaving the employ of Botswana Power Corporation and has been an avid farmer since.

A recipient of a Brahman bull, Mr Sukube started farming in 2006 after years of selling jewellery as well as buying, processing and selling cow hides for a living.

Agriculture minister Mr Fidelis Molao said the bull donation programme was meant to encourage cattle farmers, and support the livestock sector by growing the cattle population and improving breeds.

BOPA