Botswana: Tsogwane Urges Public to Register Vote in Large Numbers

Mokobaxane — Voter education is critical to the electoral process and can minimise queries that may arise during elections.

The voting process itself plays an important role in transforming the prospects of a country, Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane informed Mokobaxane residents during a kgotla meeting on October 26.

He implored members of the public to register for elections in large numbers in the upcoming registration exercise scheduled for November 1 to 30.

Mr Tsogwane said voting decisions shaped the composition of governments and determined policies that governed people's lives.

"Apply mindset change and vote in large numbers," said Mr Tsogwane and added that every Motswana of legal voting age had a right to register for elections and vote.

"You can only vote for the party of your preference if you register for elections," he said.

The Vice President said that all must respect the Electoral Act.

He said polling districts had increased from 490 to 609 while polling stations went up from 2 258 to 2 802 with 40 polling stations outside the country.

Mr Tsogwane explained that public officers would be engaged as registration clerks because of their experience. He said there were some discrepancies encountered in the previous registration exercises and now, the aim was to engage those who could be held accountable.

Mr Tsogwane further explained that public officers would be paired with unemployed youth in the upcoming registration exercise.

The Vice President was responding to a question by a resident, Ms Sonica Phea who wanted to know why public officers were engaged as registration clerks, while unemployed youth roamed the streets.

BOPA