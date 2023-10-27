Rwanda: Top Five New Songs Trending in Rwanda

Rwandan artistes are dropping back-to-back smash hits that are winning hearts of music lovers.

From B-Threy's new song dubbed 'Moves', which follows Lifee EP, his first album since he joined Kwanda Hub, to Okkama's 'Wollah' and many more, The New Times picked some of the trending new tracks making things happen in Rwanda.

Moves - B Threy

After many months, B Threy has once again delivered another hit track produced by his long-time collaborator Dizo Last. Dubbed 'Moves', the song has attracted so much attention in a few hours because of the creativity it's produced and shot with.

Moves was directed by Eazy Cuts and follows Life, B Threy's recently released EP which was the first project the artistes released after joining Kwanda Hub.

It debuted on all major streaming platforms on Thursday, October 26.

Wollah - Okkama

Okkama has never disappointed his fans ever since he ventured into the music industry, gauging by how many hit tracks he has produced in one year

The vocalist is back at the top of charts after dropping Wollah, his new single which is among the top 10 trending tunes in town.

It was produced by Element and Directed by Joma with smooth saxophone melodies played by Dawidi.

Blessed - Wamunigga ft. all stars

Wamunigga, a renowned barber and rapper, has joined forces with some of the biggest rappers in the country on his new track dubbed Blessed.

The drill track features Bruce the 1st, AKA 'wambere', B Threy, Bushali, Bulldog, Papa Cyangwe, Fire Man and Jay Pac.

It premiered on October 25, and was produced by one of the best beat makers in town, Kina Beat.

No Body - Bwiza ft. Double Jay

Burundian star Double Jay, keeps winning hearts of many Rwandans, and that's because of the hit collabos he has produced with Rwandan artistes.

This time, the Burundian music star appeared on Bwiza new track No Body which appeared on Bwiza's debut album.

Directed by John Elerts, No Body is a catchy song with an upbeat tempo that will have you singing along in no time.

Confirm - Danny Nanone

Danny Nanone is on the grind and has never missed ever since he graduated from Nyundo School of Arts and Music.

The celebrated rapper is back like he has never left with his new single Confirm, his first Amapiano project produced by Prince Kiiiz of Country Records.

The track, which follows My Type and Nasara, has generated close to one million views within less than two weeks.