Uganda: 2026 General Elections Face Uncertainty As Funding Shortfall Delays National ID Card Renewal

The much-anticipated 2026 general elections in Uganda face a potential roadblock as the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIIRA) grapples with the challenge of securing Shs666.8 billion for the processing and printing of National Identification Cards.

These funds were earmarked for the enrollment of 17.2 million individuals and the renewal of 15.8 million existing identification cards.

Officials from NIIRA, led by Executive Director Rosemary Kisembo, recently appeared before the Defense Committee of Parliament to provide an update on the massive enrollment and card renewal process.

During the session, it was revealed that the slow response from the government in releasing the required funds has hindered the commencement of the mass enrollment initiative.

Rosemary Kisembo told the committee that the allocated funds were intended to cover various critical aspects of the project, including the recruitment of enrollment officers and data processors, the procurement of necessary equipment and the NSIS system, as well as specialized printed stationery and system customization, among other expenses.

The delay in securing funding has raised concerns among committee members, especially regarding the issuance of National ID cards when plans are underway to phase out the old identification cards and replace them with digitalized counterparts.

This discrepancy has ignited discussions about the efficient use of resources and the potential overlap in identification card systems.

Additionally, the committee scrutinized the issue of National Identification Cards falling into the hands of foreigners, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the integrity of the identification system to prevent any abuse or misuse.

The looming setback is further compounded by the fact that a majority of the existing National ID cards are set to expire in 2024. This expiration date adds urgency to the renewal process and underscores the significance of securing the necessary funds in a timely manner.

As the country watches the unfolding developments closely, the fate of the 2026 general elections hangs in the balance, awaiting a resolution to the funding dilemma, which is crucial for the implementation of a renewed and digitalized National ID system.