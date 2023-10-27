Uganda: NUP in Diaspora Asks Its Opposition MPs to Continue With Parliament Boycott

The National Unity Platform Diaspora has urged its Members of Parliament (MPs) to abstain from attending parliamentary sessions until the President Museveni regime provides conclusive evidence about the whereabouts of their missing supporters.

Dr. Daniel Kawuma, the leader of the NUP Diaspora team, emphasized the importance of justice and swift action, calling on MPs to firmly support the people.

"NUP MPs must refrain from participating in any parliamentary sessions until the Museveni regime presents undeniable proof of life or death for our missing NUP supporters, who have been unlawfully abducted and unaccounted for over the past three years," he said.

Dr. Kawuma further stressed that the people's interests should take precedence over parliamentary procedures or legislation, which the Museveni regime often disregards.

"Engaging in the routine proceedings of Parliament serves no purpose and does not align with righteousness when opposition supporters are being hunted, abducted, and subjected to brutal violence on the streets of Uganda. We cannot turn a blind eye to such cruel and inhumane treatment of our fellow citizens," he stated.

"We must face the harsh reality that Uganda is under authoritarian rule. Recent events, including the security siege on our party headquarters during Independence Day, the abduction of our President upon his return, the violent arrests of our party leaders, and the continuous abduction of opposition supporters, clearly demonstrate the erosion of democracy and human rights. Our MPs must convey a clear message that enough is enough," he added.

Dr. Kawuma expressed full support for the Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, and other opposition MPs who have chosen to boycott plenary sittings.

"It is unacceptable for the Prime Minister and military leadership to disregard the appeals of the opposition. This is not the time for weakness; it is a time to stand resolute and unwavering against tyranny," he asserted.

Dr. Kawuma emphasized the silence surrounding the fate of missing civilians, such as John Bosco Kibalama, who has been missing since June 3, 2019.

"We demand nothing less than concrete proof of life or death and information about their whereabouts. The families of the missing deserve to know the truth about their loved ones. This issue cannot be brushed aside, debated, negotiated, or justified. It is a matter of human rights, dignity, and justice," he stated.

"To the government, we assert that it is high time to address these concerns. The actions of the security forces are unacceptable and have no place in a democratic society. The violations of rights, brutality, and disregard for democratic principles must cease," he urged.

Dr. Kawuma called upon NUP MPs to continue their boycott until the government provides evidence regarding the fate of the missing and abducted NUP supporters.

"We are fully committed to standing with you as we collectively strive for a better, more just, and truly democratic Uganda," he concluded.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa previously revealed that discussions were underway between the Opposition and the government to end the impasse in Parliament.

However, Mpuuga earlier refuted claims of ongoing negotiations but confirmed a meeting with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, during which he transmitted the list of Opposition demands to the government.

Mpuuga defended the opposition's decision to stay away from plenary sittings, emphasizing that no amount of legislation can compensate for the deaths and kidnappings endured by the families of these individuals.

"There is no amount of legislation that can atone for murders and disappearances. Even if we pass bills on a daily basis, while the intended beneficiaries of these legislations are being abused and killed by the government, we would be legislating in vain and could never claim to be serious legislators," stated Mpuuga.

He asserted that lawmaking and legislation must have consequences, and as opposition legislators, they cannot engage in inconsequential actions.

The opposition has vowed not to return to Parliament until concerns about human rights violations in public are addressed, as Parliament is not complete without the participation of both sides.