Uganda: Learning Opportunities and Higher Remuneration Are the Key Factors for Talent in Switching Jobs

opinion

A survey by BrighterMonday Uganda conducted in May 2023 highlighted a number of key talent insights from over 1,700 respondents.

The comprehensive survey was keen on understanding the talent journey with online platforms like BrighterMonday Uganda including how long their job search took, level of confidence with their interview preparations, how frequently they switch jobs, what impacts their decision to apply and what how they identified trustworthiness of a job online.

As the largest job matching platform in Uganda, the insights from the survey are crucial to our strategy and product improvement for both employers and employees.

Most of the respondents (28%) said that it took them 1 - 3 months to get a job after actively starting their job search while another 20% took around 3 - 6 months.

Around 35% of respondents said they were extremely confident before their interviews and another 33% said they were somewhat confident. Only 4% said they were not confident before their interviews with the reminder being neutral.

On the issue of job switching, 33% said they rarely changed jobs with another 18% saying they have never changed jobs.

Another 27% said they switch jobs every 3 - 5 years and 17% said they switch jobs every year. A smaller proportion (5%) stayed between 6 - 10 years.

The key factors that compel talent to switch jobs were; learning opportunities (70%), potential for higher remuneration (66%), similarity to the current job (43%) and brand appeal of the company (35%).

These factors were also accounted for majority of the reasons why those who said they rarely change jobs therefore, when talent feels like they have exhausted their learning curve and earning potential in a current role, they will look for opportunities to switch even if it's a similar job in a different industry or organization that offers more learning opportunities and higher remuneration.

Lastly, we wanted to understand what are the trust markers for talent when they are searching online for job opportunities considering that most users online are keen on job scams.

Most respondents (68%) said they review the job description first and assess the authenticity of the job published while another 57% said the company's reputation is a key trust marker of the jobs published online.

This means that most talent will do a web search or social media search of a company to assess their trustworthiness, get a better understanding of their brand, values and culture.

It is advisable the brands invest in their web presence, content and communication channels in order to attract talent both actively and passively.

Christine Namulindwa is a recruitment specialist at BrighterMonday Uganda.