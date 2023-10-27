Uganda Grapples With Balaalo Cattle Herdsmen's Border Challenge - President Museveni to Address Crisis

26 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Joseph Omagor

Uganda is facing a growing dilemma as Balaalo cattle herdsmen, previously a contentious issue within its borders, have now expanded their presence to border areas with South Sudan, where they assert affiliation with the Kajo Keji state while operating on Ugandan territory.

This development was brought to public attention by the Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Grace Freedom Kwiyocwiny, who revealed that President Yoweri Museveni plans to camp in the Acholi sub-region next month to seek a lasting solution to the Balaalo crisis.

Minister Kwiyocwiny, during her visit to Gulu, disclosed that President Museveni's forthcoming visit to the Acholi sub-region is timed to address the escalating Balaalo cattle herdsmen issue, which has now gained international notoriety as an emerging security threat. Balaalo have ventured into border areas in Moyo district, where they assert their allegiance to the South Sudanese government while encroaching on Ugandan soil.

In Uganda, the epicentre of the Balaalo issue is identified as the Amuru district, where these cattle farmers, often branded as illegal migrant cattle farmers, have been causing concern. Michael Lakony, the district LC5 Chairperson, has strongly voiced his apprehensions about the Balaalo situation. He has warned that unless addressed promptly, the situation could escalate into a volatile crisis.

The Balaalo, who now pose a security challenge between Uganda and South Sudan, have concentrated their activities in the parishes of Gwere and Gurure within Lefori sub-county, Moyo district. Some of them are believed to be occupying government ranches, including Maruzi, Got Apwoyo, and Aswa.

Minister Kwiyocwiny noted that, thus far, 473 cattle keepers have been identified in Northern Uganda, with approximately 819 kraals in operation. However, the precise number of cattle being managed by the Balaalo remains unknown.

The presence of Balaalo cattle herdsmen along the border and their claims of allegiance to South Sudan have raised concerns over territorial integrity and security, making President Museveni's forthcoming visit to the Acholi sub-region of great significance as the nation grapples with finding a resolution to this escalating challenge.

