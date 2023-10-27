Kenya: President Ruto to Deliver State of the Nation Address on November 9

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to deliver the State of the Nation address in a joint sitting of parliament on November 9.

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during Thursday's National Assembly sitting.

"I wish to inform the House that I have received a message from H.E the President conveying that he intends to deliver the 2023 State of the Nation address to Parliament," he said.

The address is in accordance with Article 132 (1) of the Constitution.

"I wish to notify all members that a joint sitting of parliament that will take place in the main chamber at 2:30 pm," he stated.

The Constitution on the functions of the president states that he shall address the opening of each newly elected Parliament and also address a special sitting of Parliament once every year.