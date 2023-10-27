Kenya: Rural Power Authority Connects 300 Households to Power in Mombasa

27 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — At least 300 households in Mitedi and Nguu Tatu Villages in Kisauni Constituency in Mombasa County have been connected to electricity.

Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) Board Chairman Godfrey Lemiso restated the corporation's commitment to providing electricity in rural areas, adding that this will spur economic growth for the rural populace.

"As part of our mission to provide electrification in the rural areas of Kenya, REREC is pleased to announce the successful completion and commissioning of the Mitedi and Nguu Tatu rural electrification projects in Kisauni Constituency, Mombasa County," the authority said in a statement.

Rose Mkalama, acting CEO of REREC, encouraged the beneficiaries to use the electricity to start economic activities that will generate income and not just use it for lighting purposes.

Currently, the agency is implementing 73 projects in the coastal region, across the six counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, Taita Taveta, and Tana River.

Upon completion, the projects will benefit a total of 4,838 customers.

