Uganda: NCS Revokes Netball Federation's Recognition

The National Council of Sports (NCS) has withdrawn the certificate of recognition previously issued to the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF).

Accordingly, UNF will no longer conduct any business related to the sport of netball on behalf of the Government of Uganda.

The development was announced in a press statement released on Wednesday by the NCS.

According to the statement, the decision was triggered by the persistent governance and leadership challenges the council says have engulfed the UNF.

NCS adds that failure by the UNF to follow the laws of Uganda and their own statutes also triggered the decision.

"As a result, the NCS Board in their meeting held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 resolved that; The Certificate of Recognition issued to Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) on the 6th day of June 2016 vide Recognition No. NCS/R/15/No.021 be withdrawn with immediately effect.." the statement by NCS reads in part.

The development comes weeks after the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni ordered UNF president Sarah Babirye Kityo to refrain from resuming her office to pave way for investigations into issues related to mismanagement and accountability in her office.

Kityo has been facing allegations of failure to disclose UNF's sources of funding to NCS.

She has also been faulted for failure to resolve the governance and leadership challenges within the UNF, contrary to Section 15(1)(f), of the National Sports Act, 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her directive issued on October 4, Janet Museveni had directed NCS chairperson, Ambrose Tashobya, to ensure that Kityo steps down immediately to pave way for investigations into the issues aforementioned. Hey

She had also directed that Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso assumes role as president of the UNF in acting capacity until further guidance is given.

"In the interim, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso should continue to act in the position of Acting President of the Uganda Netball Federation, following my earlier directive dated July 24, until further guidance is provided by my office upon receipt of the report from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Uganda Police Force." the Minister directed.

According to NCS, they have tried to engage UNF in the last two years to see that the governance issues at the federation are solved amicably but all in vain, leaving them with no option but to withdraw the Certificate of Recognition from it.

"We would like the sports fraternity and the general public to know that these governance issues and leadership challenges were brought to the attention of the National Council of Sports (NCS) and the Ministry of Education and Sports two and a half years ago for amicable resolution, but all the official processes followed since that time have failed," NCS stated in it's Wednesday statement.