Kenya: KNCHR Advocates for Alternative Dispute Resolution

Nyahururu — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for parties involved in non-felony cases to seek Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in a bid to decongest prisons in the country.

Speaking at the Rumuruti medium prison, during the marking of the legal awareness week, Noreen Wewa an Advocate at the KNCHR Nyandarua and Laikipia chapter said that most cases could be resolved without some people going to jail if only ADR would be embraced early enough.

The event that is being celebrated countrywide saw KNCHR have a daylong questions and answers interactive forum with inmates in the facility.

The majority of the inmates in the facility, which is yet to establish the women's wing, are of pastoral offenses and land dispute offenses.

Noreen Wewa said that offenders have for a long time been unable to appeal their cases due to a lack of awareness of their rights.

She added that KNCHR believes that informed citizens are essential for the protection and advancement of human rights.

The most mentioned issue the inmates stated was delays in availing the court proceedings when they request them and delay in getting hearing dates that are delayed and requested the courts to fasten the hearing dates.

One inmate lamented how a motorbike lending company short-changed him during the signing of the purchase contract and he got jailed after he failed to repay the agreed amount.

Legal Awareness Week runs from the 23rd to the 27th of this month with the theme; 'Unlocking justice a collective effort to decongest and deliver legal aid.'