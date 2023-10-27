Rwanda: FAO Launches Fruit Trees Project in Kigali to Enhance Food Security

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Thursday, October 26, hosted an inception workshop for the project titled "Supporting Innovative Urban Agriculture for Enhanced Food Security and Nutrition."

The event brought together various attendees, including Martine Urujeni, Vice mayor of the City of Kigali in charge of Socio-Economic Affairs, Coumba Sow, FAO Representative in Rwanda, District Executive Administrators, Ministry of Agriculture officials, FAO officials, school administrators, among others.

The initiative was launched as part of the FAO Green Cities initiative, which aims to enhance urban environments, fortify urban-rural connections, and build resilience within urban food systems and communities to withstand external shocks.

The project is set to target approximately 100 schools in Kigali City, offering an educational platform for teachers and students to learn about innovative and sustainable agriculture practices, gardening, and nutrition. The ultimate goal is to create a more resilient and food-secure urban environment while fostering community engagement and self-sufficiency.

During the workshop, Coumba Sow, FAO Representative in Rwanda, emphasized the significance of urban agriculture in addressing food insecurity. "Cultivating fresh produce within urban areas can provide access to affordable and nutritious food, particularly for communities and schools lacking such resources. Encouraging urban farming also contributes to healthier diets and active lifestyles, promoting physical activity and the consumption of fresh, locally grown produce."

"Given the urgent need to reduce stunting rates in Rwanda, nutrition plays a central role in the implementation of the Strategic Plan For Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 4). One of the strategies to improve fruit and vegetable consumption is to encourage the cultivation of kitchen gardens in communities, households, and public spaces like schools," she said.

Sow further explained how fruit trees can be integrated into school gardens, providing abundant, nutrient-rich food for students and cafeterias while also promoting environmentally friendly practices.

"When these trees start producing fruits, some will be consumed at the schools, while others can be sold to generate revenue, thereby supporting vulnerable children's midday meals," she said.

Martine Urujeni, Vice mayor of the City of Kigali in charge of Socio-Economic Affairs, emphasized the alignment of FAO's initiatives with the city's vision for a green, clean, and resilient urban environment.

"With rapid urbanization and a growing population, greening the city has become a priority. This aligns with FAO's efforts in Kigali and the surrounding communities to enhance the sustainability and resilience of the food system, reduce food losses, and establish effective mechanisms for food waste management," she said.

Urujeni welcomed the project's three core components: capacity building and awareness-raising in urban farming, waste management, and fruit tree planting; the demonstration of vertical farming and waste management in selected schools; and the enhancement of institutional capacity for food waste management.

Sam Nkurunziza, the Headmaster of Kagarama Secondary School, expressed his concern, saying, "We've participated in various tree planting programs within our schools and communities. This practice has been ongoing, yet we frequently witness fruitless or barren trees spread across our city. It raises questions about the quality of the seeds, trees, or the way they are cultivated - should they only be aesthetically pleasing or productive?"

In response, the FAO officials emphasized: "Our aim is to cultivate both fruits and vegetables using a combination of traditional methods like kitchen gardens and innovative approaches like vertical gardens. The seeds have been meticulously chosen to withstand the challenges of varying climates, but we also rely on your dedication, particularly in terms of maintenance and irrigation."