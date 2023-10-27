Africa: Three Basins Summit in Brazzaville Can Open Doors for An Alternative Future

A digital rendering of the satellite view of the Congo River. This globe rendering has been made using Globe Master game from Google Play Store. For the globe texture, Whole world - land and oceans composite image was used, created by NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center (public domain).

press release

Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo — Primary forest protection and the restoration of degraded natural forests must be priorities for the landmark Three Basins Summit in the Republic of the Congo, which marks an unprecedented initiative aimed at creating a global alliance committed to revitalising 250 million hectares of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. To achieve this, a rights-based approach that acknowledges the paramount significance of Indigenous Peoples, local communities and other rights-holding groups in safeguarding and restoring these vital forests is crucial.

The summit, taking place in the Congolese capital Brazzavile from 26-28 October and gathering leaders from the Amazon, Congo and Borneo-Mekong-Southeast Asia regions, coincides with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and aims to follow the core tenets of South-South cooperation.

Tropical forest nations play a central role in combating tropical deforestation and shaping global climate and biodiversity governance – and for good reason: the Three Basins (Amazonia, Congo, Borneo-Mekong-Southeast Asia) collectively house 80% of the world’s tropical forests and two-thirds of terrestrial biodiversity.

Irene Wabiwa, International Project Manager for the Congo Basin at Greenpeace Africa, said:

“The Amazon, the Congo Basin, and the Indonesia rainforests need real protection from the enormous threats they face such as the encroachment of agribusiness, infrastructure, logging, mining, carbon and biodiversity offsets, and oil exploration.

“Amidst the ongoing climate and biodiversity crises and persistent social injustices against local communities, including Indigenous Peoples, improving the protection of primary forests and ecologically restoring degraded natural forests can improve the outlook for biodiversity, increase carbon storage and improve the resilience and stability within forest ecosystems.[4]

“ This can also lower the risk of emissions and tipping points. Hence, solving the climate and biodiversity crisis demands integrated plans and solutions for there are functional dependencies between biodiversity, ecosystem integrity, and climate mitigation and adaptation. ”

In this context, the recognition of the fundamental role of Indigenous Peoples, local communities and other right holder groups in protecting and restoring these important forests is of the utmost importance. Any proposal to conserve these forests that does not integrate the recognition and protection of the rights of Indigenous Peoples and local communities in Africa, Latin America and Indonesia cannot succeed.

Over 75% of forests are protected by Indigenous peoples and local communities but as of now, their role and knowledge in nature and biodiversity protection has not yet been acknowledged enough. This becomes evident when we observe their minimal or non-existent representation in political arenas, both at the national and international level. In addition, only 17% of funds allocated to global forest management projects in the last ten years included the participation of Indigenous Peoples or local communities organisation.[5] Indigenous Peoples and local community voices must be heard and they also need access to resources to maintain their self-determined biodiversity protection and climate actions.

Arie Rompas, Forest Campaign Team Leader in Greenpeace Indonesia, said:

“ Yet, looking at the agenda, carbon markets will be discussed during the Summit. We know that the commodification of nature and human rights violations will proliferate if carbon markets become the main finance mechanism for the protection and restoration of nature.

“ Non-market approaches which stress a power shift from corporate capture to regulation and public financing, should be amplified, as proposed in the Paris Agreement, as the solution to finance nature protection and restoration instead of relying on unregulated carbon markets. Likewise, rights-based funding initiatives targeting Indigenous Peoples and local communities protecting and restoring their forests and natural resources must be identified and amplified.”

Looking forward to CBD 16 and COP 30, it is imperative to develop a pathway for tackling issues related to Forests and Land. This pathway should encompass specific demands to world leaders to protect and restore forests. This should include predictable and accessible finance while ensuring the recognition of the rights and role of Indigenous Peoples and local communities in this effort to protect and restore forests.

Romulo Batista, Senior Campaigner at Greenpeace Brazil, said:

“ The Three Basins Summit represents an opportunity to strengthen South-South cooperation and build this alternative governance pathway. This can be achieved only if leaders effectively move away from extractive and other harmful industries and initiatives that accelerate biodiversity destruction and endanger Indigenous Peoples and local communities.”

Victorine Che Thoener, Senior Portfolio Manager at Greenpeace International and head of the delegation of Greenpeace in Brazzaville, said:

“We call on the governments from the Three Basin countries to protect and restore forests, including through ensuring recognition of the rights and role of Indigenous Peoples and local communities. These governments should focus on implementing alternative, sustainable, non-market biodiversity funding approaches and encourage collective action.”