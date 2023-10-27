Tanzania: Ukerewe Gears Up for Marine Transport Improvement

Mwanza — THE construction of a new ferry for Bwiro-Bukondo islands in Ukerewe District has been completed and set to start operations at any time.

The capacity of the ferry which cost 4.5bn/- upon completion will have the capacity to carry 200 passengers and 100 cargo tonnes.

The construction of the second ferry at 5.5bn/- with the capacity to carry 800 passengers and 170 cargo tonnes will cater for Lugezi-Kisorya islands and has also reached over 50 percent.

Making the revelation on Thursday, Ukerewe District Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Chairperson, Mr Ally Mambile, further said during the recent inspection of the development projects that building the ferries is in line with implementing the CCM 2020-2025 Election Manifesto.

"Preparations for construction of the third one that will cater for Kakukuru-Kamasi to Ghana islands which are also underway and the Party has vowed to completely address the long-term marine transport challenges people in the Islands experience," he pointed out.

Mr Mambile noted that Ukerewe itself is an island of about 38 small islands, whose population keeps on increasing especially fishing activities, hence, deserves links by such ferries.

"So, you can see how reliable marine transport is pivotal in Ukerewe. We also appreciate the good supervision by the District Executive Director, Mr Emmanuel Sherembi that enabled the remaining funds to be allocated in other sectors such as health and education," he said.

According to him, CCM should be proud of social services which have been moved closer to the people, adding that the islands in Ukerewe are now connected to the national grid.

Equally, he stressed that the manifesto is well implemented in the district, expressing the gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan who keeps on providing funds for social services improvements.