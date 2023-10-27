Uganda: Museveni Confirms He Will Attend C-10 Summit in Equatorial Guinea Next Month

26 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today confirmed his attendance at this year's C-10 summit which will be held in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The summit will take place on 23rd November 2023.

"I will definitely come and attend the summit," President Museveni confirmed.

The President made the confirmation after receiving an official invitation from his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, H.E Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The invitation letter was delivered by Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora, Mr. Simeón Oyono Esono Angue at State House Entebbe.

President Museveni is among the heads of state of the African Union Committee of the Ten (10) on the reforms of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Mr. Esono said that it would be an honour to have the President at the summit because he is not only a member of the C-10 but also a very relevant leader whom many will benefit from hearing from.

"We are looking forward to seeing you at the summit, you are a true father of Pan-Africanism so we will be very grateful to learn a lot from you," he added.

The committee of the ten countries comprises Algeria, Libya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Namibia and Zambia.

