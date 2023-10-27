Kenya Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rainfall Downpour Over the Weekend

27 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country from October 27.

In a statement released Thursday signed by Kennedy Thiong'o on behalf of the Director Kenya Meteorological Department, it says as the nation approaches the weekend, it is expected that the intense rains that have been falling in various parts of the country will continue.

The country's Northeast and Central parts will see an increase in rainfall, which is predicted to spread to various areas of the region, the Central Highlands, and the South Coast.

"The Counties that should be of concern include Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Embu, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang'a, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Kwale, and Mombasa," Thiong'o said.

"Residents in the said counties have been advised to be on the lookout for potential floods. Floods waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream."

There will be strong winds along with the rain, which could topple trees, blow off roofs, and damage structures.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows when raining to minimize exposure to lightning strikes," Thiong'o said.

The advisory has been directed to the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary for Ministry of Environment, the Presidency; National Intelligence Service, Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Maritime Authority.

Others include; Kenya Ports Authority, National Disaster Operations Centre, National Disaster Management Unit, Media, Relevant Government Ministries, Council of Governors,County Directors of Meteorological Services (CDMs).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.