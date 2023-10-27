Kenya Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rainfall Downpour Over the Weekend

Nairobi — Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country from October 27.

In a statement released Thursday signed by Kennedy Thiong'o on behalf of the Director Kenya Meteorological Department, it says as the nation approaches the weekend, it is expected that the intense rains that have been falling in various parts of the country will continue.

The country's Northeast and Central parts will see an increase in rainfall, which is predicted to spread to various areas of the region, the Central Highlands, and the South Coast.

"The Counties that should be of concern include Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Embu, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang'a, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Kwale, and Mombasa," Thiong'o said.

"Residents in the said counties have been advised to be on the lookout for potential floods. Floods waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream."

There will be strong winds along with the rain, which could topple trees, blow off roofs, and damage structures.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows when raining to minimize exposure to lightning strikes," Thiong'o said.

The advisory has been directed to the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary for Ministry of Environment, the Presidency; National Intelligence Service, Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Maritime Authority.

Others include; Kenya Ports Authority, National Disaster Operations Centre, National Disaster Management Unit, Media, Relevant Government Ministries, Council of Governors,County Directors of Meteorological Services (CDMs).