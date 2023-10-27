Kenya: The Story Behind British Soldiers Decapitating Chief Samoei and New Demands for Skull's Return

As the world anticipates King Charles III's historic visit to Kenya on October 31, the Nandi community's quest for justice and reparation is reignited. They are demanding the return of the skull of Koitalel arap Samoei, a revered chief, spiritual guide, and warrior who resisted British colonial forces in 1905.

The Nandi elders are calling for the repatriation of their cultural artifacts and compensation for the grievous atrocities suffered during the colonial era.

According to Shujaa Stories, in collaboration with Nature Kenya and the National Museums of Kenya , at 25, Samoei succeeded his father as the Orkoiyot, the supreme spiritual and political leader of the Nandi people. The Orkoiyot are traditionally from the Talai Clan of the Nandi, who were believed to have been picked by Asis (God), to deliver messages to the people.

Samoei spoke about the coming of a black snake, spitting fire, which would pass through the land of the Nandi. Not long after, the British approached Samoei demanding to be allowed to build the Kenya Uganda Railway through Nandi Land but Samoei would not have strangers in his land, he rallied his men and fighting began. The Nandi are believed to have been good fighters, even in the face of British guns they did not back down.

Samoei resisted the British, and reportedly stole their rail construction materials and used them for making ornaments and more weapons. For twelve years, the British could not capture him nor stop the Nandi. The British called for a truce meeting to negotiate, but unknown to Samoei and his people, it was a trick to harm him.

Richard Meinertzhagen, a British colonel marched from Nandi Fort with 80 armed men, 75 of whom hid around the meeting place. As Samoei went to shake hands with Meinertzhagen, he and his men were shot dead. The British then decapitated Samoei, and took his head to London as proof of his death. Only one of Samoei's men escaped to tell the tale, according to Shujaa stories.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The BBC reports that Samoei's skull is believed to be in a museum collection somewhere in the UK.

Samoei's annual commemoration falls on the eve of Mashujaa Day. The legendary freedom fighter's leadership batons were reportedly snuck out of the country after his death and to this day, the whereabouts have not been traced. Koitalel's lifeless body was found in the present day Nandi Hills after British colonialists murdered him.

Samoei was immortalised as a national hero and a legendary leader among the Kalenjin community. A mausoleum was built for Koitalel arap Samoei in Nandi Hills, Kenya. Construction of the Koitaleel Arap Samoei University by the national and local government in collaboration with the University of Nairobi is currently ongoing in Mosoriot and Nandi Hills, Kenya. The Koitaleel Samoei Secondary School situated in Nandi Hills town is named after him to commemorate his leadership.