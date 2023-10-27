South Africa: Bring It On!

With the bomb squad going nuclear, the Springboks have fired a clear warning shot at the All Blacks. "We are coming to take you on with our forwards," is the message.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has always had to face the reality that the All Blacks scrum just don't have the forwards to match the Boks.

But since the arrival of Irish scrum coach Joe Schmidt in the All Blacks camp, the New Zealand forwards have been getting stronger. Anybody who thinks the All Blacks scrum will be a walk-over (excuse the pun) is living in a dream world.

When they run onto the field on Saturday, the Boks will probably be somewhat stronger up front -- but not as dominant as they have been.

Going with a bench of seven forwards and only one back is a testament to the brilliant way Nienaber and Erasmus have trained the squad.

They can only take the chance because of the versatility of players like Kwagga Smith and Deon Fourie, but an injury to Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende or Handré Pollard will cause problems.

Calling it a "forwards game" is like saying the backs won't be involved in the game.

Not so. Kriel and De Allende are going to have a mighty battle to contain Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga when they hit the midfield at speed.

Fortunately, Damian Willemse is a strong, robust fullback and in a one-on-one contest you can put your money on him, but taking on all those rampaging New Zealand backs by himself?

He can't do it, nobody can. When Willie le Roux comes on it will probably be at fullback. Le Roux on attack can make special things happen. On defence? Not so much.

Our brilliant wings, Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse could (and probably will) swing the game in South Africa's favour given half a chance, but can they stop Will Jordan after he's picked up a head of steam? Can anybody stop Will Jordan at full speed?

In a match where the smallest of margins will make a huge difference, the weather will play a part just as it did last week against England. The field and the ball will, without doubt, be wet.

We know there will be scattered showers but we don't know when. The Boks seem to play better when it doesn't rain. If the rain lets up at the right time, the Boks are still the favourites. If they have to play with the rain lashing their faces it could be the difference that matters.

Nienaber and Rassie seem to have gone for the big gamble with the forwards -- and they are usually right. Will it work this time? We'll know on Saturday just before midnight.