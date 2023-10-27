South Africa: Learners Rushed to Hospital After Eating Alleged Poisoned Snacks

27 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Doreen Mokgolo

More and more learners are falling sick after consuming snacks they allegedly bought from foreign-owned tuckshops.

On Thursday morning, over 60 learners from Bongani Primary School fell sick. 35 were rushed to Far East Hospital and 25 were taken to Vischkul Clinic after eating snacks and biscuits they bought from a local foreign-owned tuckshop.

Some of the learners shared the items with their friends in school who after consuming the food fell sick.

The learners said they bought chocolate, snacks, and biscuits from various stores in the area while on their way to school.

A parent to one of the learners who fell sick, Nombifuthi Ndamase said she bought her daughter biscuits from a foreign-owned tuckshop before dropping her off at school.

"When I arrived back home I started experiencing severe pains in my stomach, nausea, and getting weaker. I immediately went to the local clinic.

"While there I received a call from the school informing me that my daughter was sick and together with other learners had to be rushed to hospital," she explained.

Residents have given the tuckshop owners 48 hours to pack their belongings and leave.

In the last week, township residents across the province have taken to the streets forcing the tuckshop owners out of their communities.

Meanwhile, on the same day, learners from Geluksdal Primereskool also fell sick after allegedly eating snacks and chocolate they bought from local tuckshops.

A parent, Dimakatso Moroe said she was called to the school after her daughter and other learners fell sick.

Springs Police spokesperson, Sgt Themba Tshabalala they are investigating a case of poisoning.

"All the suspected illicit goods were removed from various shops in the area by the members of the police with the counterfeit unit and the Department of Health.

"The ceased products will be taken in for testing to identify if they contain poisonous substances," he added.

