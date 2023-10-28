Uganda: Media Experts Push for Fact-Checking Courses At Universities to Curb Fake News

Experts in the media industry have called upon institutions of higher learning that offer journalism and mass communication programmes to introduce courses on social media management.

This initiative aims to combat the proliferation of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation, which have become significant concerns with the rise of new media platforms.

These experts made their remarks during the Media Viability Talks organised by the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), with support from the US Mission and in collaboration with the Debunk Media Initiative.

The event, titled "Media Viability Talks," underscores the urgent need for media literacy in sustaining the media landscape.

It also marked the pre-launch of a project funded by the US Mission called "Media literacy for young Journalists to counter misinformation and disinformation in Uganda."

The project, a joint effort between the Media Challenge Initiative and the Debunk Media Initiative, aims to leverage media literacy and fact-checking to strengthen evidence-based reporting and combat fake news and disinformation in Uganda.

The project seeks to create a platform for media houses in Uganda to collaborate and design new strategies that foster a media-literate public. This public should recognize quality journalism as a fundamental right and a prerequisite for democracy and development.

During this event, media professionals shared insights and best practices for combating misinformation and deception, which erode public trust.

US Ambassador to Uganda, William Popp, emphasised that in a world inundated with information, it is crucial for the media to possess the skills to discern between true and false information.

Popp highlighted the vital role played by the media in communicating and disseminating accurate information.

Media literacy goes beyond mere content consumption; it entails the ability to critically analyze information, ask pertinent questions, and distinguish credible sources from deceptive narratives.

Popp stressed the importance of nurturing cultures of healthy skepticism, curiosity, and responsibility.

He emphasised the role of a free, fair, and responsible media in upholding democracy, holding power accountable, and driving positive change.

Given the rapidly evolving information ecosystem, it is essential for media professionals not only to report the news but also to critically analyze and ascertain the veracity of the information they encounter.

Popp acknowledged the difficulty of this task in the current world.

Popp reiterated their commitment to promoting journalistic integrity and emphasized the responsibility of media professionals in shaping public opinion and the potential consequences of spreading unverified information.

He highlighted the United States' longstanding partnership with Uganda, built on mutual respect and shared values. By investing in media literacy, they aim to fortify journalistic standards and strengthen the foundation of democracy.

George William Lugalambi, Executive Director of the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), emphasised the importance of being well-informed and critically analyzing information from diverse perspectives as media professionals.

He stressed the significance of verification and praised the work of the Debunk Media Initiative in this regard.

Charles Odoobo Bichachi, a veteran journalist and public editor at the Nation Media Group, highlighted the evolving media landscape and the emergence of the internet as the "fifth estate."

He noted that the gatekeeping role traditionally performed by mainstream media has been opened to everyone, resulting in an abundance of information.

However, this influx of information has led to reduced trust in mainstream media due to the presence of fake news.

Bichachi emphasised the need for improved verification processes.

John Baptist Imokola, a lecturer at Makerere University's Department of Journalism and Communication, stressed the importance of universities and training institutions adapting their curricula to address the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation.

He also emphasised the need for reskilling trainers to effectively deal with the changing dynamics of media.

Imokola called for community engagement initiatives beyond the curriculum to ensure that the public is also equipped to discern accurate information.

The Media Viability Talks provided a platform for experts to discuss the significance of media literacy in countering misinformation and disinformation.

The collaboration between various organizations and the commitment of stakeholders, including the US Mission, demonstrates the collective effort to strengthen journalistic standards and promote a media-literate society in Uganda.