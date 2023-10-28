Kenya Power Announces Power Interruptions in Parts of Bungoma Today

28 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions expected in Bungoma County today.

In a notice issued Friday night, the utility company stated that this will pave the way for scheduled maintenance.

The affected areas include Webuye Town Law Court, Nabuyolo booster, KMT, Webuye sub-county hospital, Site and site estate and adjacent customers.

This is barely 24 hours after the utility company announced similar power interruptions in five counties.

The counties; Kisumu, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Nairobi, and Homa Bay were set to experience power interruptions from 9 am to 5 pm.

Kenya Power explained that the planned interruptions were due to scheduled maintenance and installation of midspan poles.

