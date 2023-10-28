South Africa: President Ramaphosa Arrives in Paris to Cheer the Springboks At the 2023 World Cup Final

28 October 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 28 October 2023, arrived in the French Republic to cheer on and wholeheartedly back the Springboks in their quest to retain the Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks will kick off against New Zealand at the Stade de France where the spectacle of rugby will be enjoyed by a global audience. Kickoff is set for 21h00 this evening.

Ahead of the highly anticipated final, the President will interact with the Springbok team to wish them well and inspire them to victory. The Springboks have inspired all South Africans and the world with their fighting spirit that they have displayed over the course of the tournament which has transcended the sport of rugby.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will before kick off hold a pull aside bilateral meeting with the President of the French Republic, His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.