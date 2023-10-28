South Africa: IFP Benefits From ANC Own Goals in KZN

It is almost understandable why a chunk of the voters in KwaZulu-Natal are moving away from the ANC.

You just have to look at the bizarre way the ANC is running that province to understand that the party is actively digging its own grave.

It was the incompetence, the pillaging of state resources, cadre deployment and poor service delivery that forced Cape Town and later Western Cape residents to give the running of their metro and province to Helen Zille's DA.

Similarly in KZN, the residents and voters in the eThekwini metro are walking away from the ANC having cut its share of the vote further below 50% to just 42.1%.

The same habits are clear for all to see; poor service delivery in eThekwini and Umsunduzi Municipalities (Pietermaritzburg), pillaging and wastage of state money by the provincial government and general failure to respond to the needs of the community.

This week, KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube told residents in Mkhanyakude, who had lost their homes and loved ones in a freak storm, that her government could not help them because it was running out of funds.

She says this despite her government approving a R28 million budget to host the South African Music Awards in eThekwini.

Mind you, the organisers of the SAMAs had asked for R8 million to host the shindig and no one is prepared to account for how the budget ballooned to R28 million.

Even by the standards of the inflated price of RDP houses, the provincial government could have spent a small portion building RDP for the families that lost six people in the floods.

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi has increased the subsidy of an RDP house by 29,7% from R196 887 to R255 364 per house.

The same ANC government could not give a clear account in eThekwini where they blew some R22 million buying statues from China.

The opposition DA said millions of rands were moved from a funding allocated for fixing the Tongaat water works which was destroyed by the floods.

This week, it emerged that the ANC government in KZN gave a R4 million upfront payment to Linda Mr Magic Sibiya in 2017, after he promised to organise a gospel concert in Durban.

It's a private sector gig that should be funded by the private sector and not taxpayers money.

Sibiya is a former Ukhozi FM presenter who has spent years campaigning for the ANC until this fallout.

Weirdly, up to this day the ANC government has made no effort to recoup taxpayers money from Sibiya since 2017.

The ANC government in KZN recently shocked the Auditor-general when it failed to use R5 billion allocated by the National Treasury for floods victims and the rebuilding of infrastructure.

Less than R300 million of that money has been used while flood victims are still living in inhumane conditions in community halls.

When you look at all of this and lots more, you begin to see why KZN voters are walking away from the ANC and into the arms of the IFP.

Today there is just no way to keep count of how many by-elections the IFP has won since the November 2021 local government elections.