Ethiopia: PM Lays Cornerstone for Niin Lee Palm Spring Lodge Project in Afar Region

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed laid the cornerstone for Niin Lee Palm Spring Lodge project in Afar Region today.

The project is one of the seven tourism destinations to be built through the third Dine for Generation Initiative by the premier.

Earlier today, Abiy and his delegation arrived in Afar region for review of development initiatives and to officially launch summer wheat production, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dubti Woreda plans to cultivate summer wheat on 8,000 hectares of land. Nationally, preparations are underway to cultivate three million hectares of summer wheat.

The premier also visited the Afar Bentonite Mineral Mining and Production Factory in Warenso Woreda.

Bentonite is a natural mineral considered a "miracle mud" and "clay of a thousand uses," with its application in the making of ceramics, paint and other uses.