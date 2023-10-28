Africa and Europe to Join Forces On Sustainable Space Programmes

Cooperation between the European Union and African Union in space exploration was the hot topic at a three-day event that took place in Dakar this week, as Africa's growing space sector is becoming increasingly important for the sustainable economic development of the continent.

"As a fundamental pillar of human development, the space sector presents new economic, scientific, technological and military challenges," Senegal's Prime Minister, Amadou Ba, said at the AU-EU Space Dialogue in Dakar.

The first edition of the forum wrapped up on Thursday in the Senegalese capital following a gathering that attracted stakeholders from Africa and Europe, sharing expertise and fostering cooperation in space research, earth observation, satellite navigation, satellite-based connectivity and communication.

"The space sector can only develop through collaboration," explained Maram Kaïré, director general of the Senegalese Space Study Agency (ASES).

"We have reached a stage, in Africa, where we are increasingly developing space programmes and space agencies ... so, it is important that we sit around a table and find out what it is that we want from this sector, how to reach it and with whom," he added.

Africa's first satellite, NileSat 101, was launched by Egypt in 1998.

Some 25 years on, African states have launched a total of 45 satellites, with the AU predicting that by 2027 that total should increase to at least 165.

In March, Senegal founded the African continent's 22nd space agency and director general Kaïré has insisted on the importance of communicating about the opportunities the space industry has to offer to the public.

"We need to intensify efforts to better explain to our populations how the space sector may be of use to them," he told RFI.

Space technology can be crucial in agriculture, environmental monitoring, disaster management, telecommunications, and more.

"We've noticed that the rainy season is now delayed by two to three months. But, our farmers continue to plant with the expectation of rain in June. Satellite data can now help them find out when is the best time to sow and not lose their investment in crops," Kaïré added.

Cooperation with EU

The Dakar space forum also aimed at establishing partnerships. The EU believes that its recently launched IRIS2 programme could provide opportunities for African governments and businesses by 2024.

The EU's Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite (IRIS) was set up in 2022 and consists of a constellation of satellites aimed, among other applications, at providing safer, seamless connectivity.

"The cooperation between the EU and Africa in the space domain can take place in different fields: climate change, disaster management through an effective early warning system or fishing monitoring," said Jean-Marc Pisani, the EU ambassador to Senegal.

"It's important for the EU to support the African initiatives," he added.

African Space Agency

As it stands, the African space industry is now valued at more than $20 billion and employs more than 18,000 people.

In 2016, the AU heads of states and governments adopted the African Space Policy and Strategy initiative, and by January 2023, the headquarters of the African Space Agency was set up in Egypt's Space City, outside the capital Cairo.

"The structure and financing of the African Space Agency have been finalised. All that is left is to bring humans to start the work there," Tidiane Ouattara, space expert and coordinator the AU Commission, told RFI.

One of its objectives is to create "a well-coordinated and integrated space programme" as the African states have varying degrees of development in that sector.

It also aims to develop a regulatory framework that supports an African space programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need this framework so that the Africans can work together," Ouattara added.

"The African youth - both boys and girls - represents 60 per cent of the continent's population. The agency's role is also to develop our capacity, so we need to train them."

Meanwhile, Kaïré believes Senegal will be in a position to launch its first satellite into orbit by 2024 - a CubeSat, square-shaped miniature satellite.

"In the next two years, we will launch a second satellite and, maybe, by 2027-2028, we will have our first constellation of satellites," he added.

Anecdotally, an asteroid is actually named after Maram Kaïré.

"I hope it helps motivate young Africans in thinking that, if a Senegalese brother has his name up there, then there's hope for us as well," said Kaïré.