Africa: Kigali to Host Africa's Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in November

The City of Kigali will, from November 23 to 24, witness the celebration of top entrepreneurs competing in real-time for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) prize competition, and their share of $1.5 million in unrestricted grant funding.

The competition, now in its fifth year, is sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy to shine a spotlight on African entrepreneurs making a positive impact in their communities.

The ABH Summit and Grand Finale is expected to attract over 1,000 African entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem players from across the continent. Renowned African influencers, musicians, and entertainment icons will also be part of the extravaganza, according to organizers.

Hosted every year since the 2019 debut competition, 10 finalists are selected to compete in the Grand Finale, which is expected to be broadcast online and across the continent.

Contestants have the opportunity to not only showcase their talent and business ideas but also inspire others to pursue entrepreneurship as a career option.

The overall winner takes home $300,000, the first runner-up $250,000 and the second runner-up $150,000. The other seven of the top 10 finalists each receive $100,000, and the remaining $100,000 is split among all finalists for additional training programs after the competition.

This year's top 10 finalists, elected from a pool of over 27,000, represent eight countries: Rwanda, Benin, Egypt, two from Ghana, Kenya Morocco, Nigeria, and another two from South Africa.

In Rwanda, Albert Munyabugingo, the CEO and co-founder of Vuba Vuba Africa, becomes the fifth finalist at the Grand Finale, since the competition's inception. In previous editions, four Rwandan entrepreneurs have won grants exceeding $385,000, equivalent to over Rwf455 million.

Vuba Vuba is a Rwandan mobile App that provides a convenient solution for residents in Kigali, Musanze, and Rubavu to order meals and daily essentials for delivery to their homes or offices. Since launching in January 2020, its team of 31 full-time employees, 100 delivery riders, and 50 casual workers has successfully delivered over 1,000,000 orders and continues to reach an average of 1,000 deliveries per day.

According to ABH, Vuba Vuba stands out in the market by not charging extra fees on top of the regular prices of products, only adding a delivery fee of $1. It strives to provide reliable delivery service to its customers.

The genesis

Over a 10-year period, ABH has embarked on the journey to recognise 100 African entrepreneurs and commit to allocating grant funding, training programmes, and support for the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and the Jack Ma Foundation, created the prize after he made his first trip to Africa in 2017 and was inspired by the energy and entrepreneurial potential of the young people he met.

Every year since the first edition in 2019, entrepreneurs from across Africa apply for the competition and go through several rounds of rigorous evaluation conducted by ABH judges. The finalists are selected after demonstrating that they are visionary entrepreneurs who embody innovation, resilience, growth potential, and impact on Africa.

The initiative aims at honoring entrepreneurs who are not only building successful businesses but are also running mission-driven organizations that generate growth for their local communities.

Rwandans invited

Rwandans are invited to join the 2023 ABH Summit and Grand Finale at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

The Africa's Business Heroes is inviting entrepreneurs, investors, and other business enthusiasts in and outside Rwanda to be part of the 2023 ABH Summit and Grand Finale.

On November 23 and 24, Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) will come alive as the ABH top 10 finalists, including Albert Munyabugingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Vuba Vuba Africa, present their business ideas to Africa's and global business leaders to vie for their final award, as part of a thrilling two-day event. This celebration coincides with ABH's 5th-anniversary milestone.

Over 1,000 attendees from various African nations will gather at Kigali Convention Centre, and engage in informative keynote speeches from industry experts, as well as Ted talk style experience sharing, podcast style interviews, debates between experts, and interactive workshops. These sessions will serve as a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and aspiring business enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a wide range of experiences, gain unique perspectives, and grow.

Don't miss this unique chance to learn, connect, and enjoy an unforgettable experience.