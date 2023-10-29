Kenya: Nyanza Ready to Support President Ruto in 2027 General Election, Owalo Says

Siaya — Nyanza region has embraced William Ruto's presidency and the locals will support the president during the next general elections, Information, Communication and the Digital Economy cabinet secretary, Eliud Owalo has said.

Owalo said that the positive attitude of the Kenya Kwanza government that has seen the region benefit from numerous projects and appointment of several sons and daughters of Nyanza to head several government institutions has have had a positive impact on the locals.

He was speaking at St. Philips Rakombe church of the savior in Rarieda Sub County today where he was joined by Uasin Gishu governor, Jonathan Chelilim Bii in a public service cum thanksgiving ceremony.

"As a region will support the Kenya Kwanza administration now and even in future because Dr. Ruto has proved to us that he is focused on developing the region" said the cabinet secretary.

He said that the Kenya kwanza government was committed to developing the country without discrimination, adding that time for politics was over.

"For now we shall not do any politics, in fact, the only politics we shall engage in is that of development," said Owalo.

Owalo said that president Ruto had appointed 128 people from the region to various positions in his government, a gesture that has never been witnessed before.

Addressing the occasion, Uasin Gishu governor, Jonathan Bii called for dialogue between governors and members of the county assemblies instead of using impeachment.

He said that both the governors and MCAs are inseparable and should constantly engage in positive communication for the development of their counties.

Bii called on the electorate from the Nyanza region to embrace the Kenya Kwanza government and work with President William Ruto.

The governor commended President Ruto and the opposition leader for allowing dialogue to take place as a way of enhancing cohesion in the country.